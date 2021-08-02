checkAd

Community Votes Just Energy as the Best Electricity Company in Houston

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 14:45  |  28   |   |   

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (Just Energy) (OTC: JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options, is excited to be named Best Electricity Company in Houston. The title follows a competition presented by the Houston Chronicle in search of the best businesses that the city has to offer.

As a community choice awards initiative launched in the Spring, the Houston Chronicle’s second annual campaign invited the community to honor and vote for their favorite businesses as 2021’s Best of the Best. The competition was open to companies and businesses from across a wide range of categories.

After making the Chronicle’s top five list of the Best Electricity Companies (along with affiliate brands Amigo Energy and Tara Energy), Just Energy made it to the next and final round, ultimately finishing in the top spot.

“We could not be more excited to earn this title,” says Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As part of the Houston community for over 20 years, we are honored to be awarded this recognition and are deeply proud to be considered among Houston’s Best of the Best companies. A focus on personal experience and customer satisfaction has always been at the heart of what we do. This win acknowledges the care and dedication of our team members committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers at every single touch point. We are grateful for the recognition which only strengthens our resolve to put the customer experience first in all that we do.”

Just Energy and the full list of winners can be viewed here on the Houston Chronicle site.

About Just Energy Group Inc.
Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

