LPL Financial Welcomes Capstone Financial Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Robert Allen, MBA, ChFC, CLU, Marcel Morin, AIF, CLTC, CFS, and April Davis of Capstone Financial Partners have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $170 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Kestra Financial.



Allen, who started his career as a personal trainer before shifting to the financial services industry, founded Capstone Financial Partners in 2007 in his hometown of Glen Allen, Va. Having completed two Ironmen triathlons, Allen said he takes that same disciplined approach and “mental toughness” to help clients with long-range planning as they work toward their financial goals. He built the business from the ground up, and as his client base grew, so did the practice. Morin, now a partner in the firm, started his practice in his home state of Maine before settling in Virginia. He joined Capstone in 2015, followed by Davis in 2019. The team also includes Brad Gibson, portfolio strategist, and Stephanie Young, client services representative.

The advisors believe in the importance of giving back and educating the community. They are all instructors at the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Study, where they lead courses on investing, retirement planning, financial planning and women in wealth. “We also take an education-first approach to helping our clients, making sure to teach them how investing and financial planning works,” Allen said, noting that the team works primarily with families and multigenerational wealth. “We believe that an educated consumer makes better decisions in their financial lives.”

After assessing their targeted growth, Allen and team decided it was time to find a new wealth management firm to support the future of their business. “We spent months going through the due diligence process and ultimately determined that LPL was the best fit to provide our clients with increased efficiencies and enhanced technology,” Allen said. “We appreciate LPL’s commitment to investing significant resources into technology in an effort to create simple, seamless integrations for our clients.”