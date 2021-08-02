checkAd

City of Chicago Wins Innovation Award for Programs Enabled by Conduent Transportation to Reform Parking Fines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021   

Data-driven programs, developed with Conduent technology, aim to reduce enforcement’s disproportionate impact on marginalized and low-income families

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Chicago Department of Finance received a 2021 innovation Award of Excellence from the International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) for its work with Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT). The IPMI award recognizes the city for its data-driven programs to reform parking fines and enforcement, aiming to reduce the disproportionate impacts on marginalized and low-income families.

The programs, developed using Conduent technology, specifically address the imbalance that enforcement can have on lower-earning segments of the workforce. For example, when faced with more urgent needs, such as rent, groceries or medical care, low-income residents often may not be able to pay parking citations, leading to penalties including vehicle seizures and driver’s license suspensions. Loss of a vehicle or license can lead to unemployment and other financial hardships.

The department, tasked by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, sought an innovative approach to issue and collect citations in a more sustainable, fair and effective way, including a halt in suspensions for outstanding parking fines and creating a web portal to enable payment plans. Additionally, using a suite of digital applications and data analytics, Conduent examined the historical assignments of enforcement officers, previously deployed evenly across the city. The factors within the analysis included curbside miles, the likelihood of infractions affecting safety and congestion, curbside demand, parking complaints, bike lane encroachment, regulations and other trends. Based on this analysis, new enforcement zones were established that focus on the areas of greatest need.

“Teaming with Conduent, we’ve been able to take the guesswork out of citation issuance, proactively enforcing areas of high demand in most need of enforcement,” said Charles Billows II, Director, Parking Enforcement at the City of Chicago Department of Finance. “Some zones require around-the-clock enforcement, while others — many in low-income communities — require occasional enforcement based on randomization.”

To further enhance enforcement, officers can now also access maps with block-by-block predictions about the likelihood of parking violators. In addition, the web portal created for the program generated a 131 percent increase in online payment plans for accounts and a 108 percent increase in related revenue.

