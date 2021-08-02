Innohale Therapeutics of Israel Wins the Grand Prize of InnoVEX 2021 Pitch Contest

The Qualcomm Innovation Award provided by Qualcomm was awarded to 2 winning startups: Data Yoo Application and KryptoGO; with both startups winning the USD 5000 prize each. Data Yoo Application won with their own EdgeMAN prediction system which is the world's first crop algorithm edge computing technology. KryptoGO was selected for their KYABC search engine that specializes in financial supervision and investigation utilizing multiple patented AI and blockchain applications.

TAIPEI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's influential Startup Event, InnoVEX, organized by Taipei Computer Association (TCA), held this year's pitch contest through brand new online platform, which 2021 Pitch Contest Final Pitch and Award Ceremony premiered on July 30, 2021. Out of 85 applicants top 10 finalists pitched virtually via ZOOM and after a thorough discussion by the jury panel that consists of local and international VCs and CVCs, the winner of the InnoVEX 2021 Pitch Contest Grand Prize was decided to be Innohale Therapeutics; an Israeli startup team. As the winner, with their PowerNO portable system, Innohale Therapeutics wins the grand prize value at USD 20,000 consist of USD 10,000 in cash prize sponsored by Taiwania Capital, and organizers' promotional package, free standard booth towards 2022.

Startups Joining the InnoVEX Pitch Contest Gain Access to Global VCs , CVCs and International Market

New startups can boost their reach and exposure by joining the InnoVEX Pitch Contest.

TCA stated that the InnoVEX Pitch Contest judges are all VCs and CVCs from around the world and the winning startups are selected as the winners based on their market & growth potential internationally. This year, more than 45% of the participating startups are international teams. Startups that join the InnoVEX Pitch Contest will have more opportunities to network with influential VCs and CVCs; local and international; as well as CVCs and a great number of potential customers for their continued growth in the international market.

InnoVEX Online 2021 has successfully broken through borders and limitations due to the pandemic, gathered as many as 380 startup teams in 28 theme pavilions from over 20 countries and regions. In June, visitors from as many as 47 countries and regions around the world joined InnoVEX Online 2021 to search for potential innovations, cooperation, and investments. InnoVEX Online 2021 will help the exhibiting startups connect with international resources and exhibit throughout the year.

About TCA

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) is a leading not-for-profit ICT industry organization in Taiwan. TCA currently has over 4,000 active corporate members. These member companies may be categorized into three main sectors such as IT services, computer systems and software companies. These members represent about 80% of the production value of the ICT industry.

For More info on InnoVEX :

InnoVEX Pitch Contest Website: https://innovex.computex.biz/SHOW/pitch.aspx

InnoVEX Online 2021: https://innovex.computex.biz/online/onlinelist.aspx

TAIPEI (aka COMPUTEX) & InnoVEX>

Established in 1981, COMPUTEX TAIPEI, the world's leading technology tradeshow, was organized and named by Taipei Computer Association (TCA) during the chairmanship of Mr. Stan Shih. Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) was invited as co-organizer in 1985. InnoVEX, co-organized by TCA and TAITRA, is a special exhibition for Startups which has diversified events and matchmaking platforms to accelerate the collaboration of ideas, innovative technologies and manufacturing capacity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586069/0730_Grand_Prize.jpg