Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia Taps 8x8 CPaaS to Enhance Mobile Experience for Business-to-Business (B2B) Customers in Indonesia

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Indonesia is using the 8x8 CPaaS SMS API to provide distributors and retailers with a secure mobile experience for managing orders and deliveries.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners or CCEP Indonesia, as one of the leading consumer goods companies in the world, operates eight manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, selling and distributing seven categories of non-alcoholic beverage brands to serve more than 450,000 large and small retail outlets in the world’s fourth most populous country. As part of CCEP Indonesia’s digital transformation journey to expand its efforts to the front end of the business, the company launched the Klik Toko app as an integrated digital solution for all Business-to-Business (B2B) customers in Indonesia.

“Our customers, including general trade outlets, are the most important and vital part of our business, and we are committed to create the opportunity to provide a fast and a superior service for them, including investing in digital technology. Klik Toko is one of the central elements of our transformation efforts as we invest in making it easier for our partners to do business with us,” said Lakshman Peiris, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia. “The partnership with 8x8 enhances Klik Toko’s security while accelerating and automating user verification. In addition, this delivers a great onboarding experience, allowing users to securely use the app and gain the benefits offered through Klik Toko.”

CCEP Indonesia partnered with 8x8 to deploy multi-factor authentication services for the Klik Toko app to ensure data and systems are accessed securely. When a person creates or logs into a Klik Toko account, the 8x8 SMS API enables user verification by connecting the app to CCEP Indonesia’s back-end systems. A one-time password (OTP) is generated and sent to the user via a SMS message, which must be entered within a specific timeframe to gain authorized access to the account.

The Klik Toko app has seen increasing adoption since being launched while providing CCEP Indonesia with operational efficiencies as well as being great for business partners. “A well-designed app with great collaboration capabilities helps to create a safe and convenient way in building strong communication and engagement with customers,” Peiris added. “We’re looking forward to evaluating results and seeing how we can utilize other 8x8 CPaaS capabilities in the future as usage increases.”

