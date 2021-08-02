checkAd

EQS-News Jacobs Holding AG: Curaeos to become part of Colosseum Dental Group - Jacobs Holding further strengthens its leading global dental services platform

Jacobs Holding AG: Curaeos to become part of Colosseum Dental Group - Jacobs Holding further strengthens its leading global dental services platform

Curaeos to become part of Colosseum Dental Group

By expanding its European operations, Jacobs Holding further strengthens its leading global dental services platform

Zurich - August 2, 2021 - Jacobs Holding, through Colosseum Dental Group ('CDG'), has reached an agreement with EQT and other minority stakeholders to acquire Curaeos, a leading European dental services provider with operations in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Denmark, and Belgium. With this acquisition, Jacobs Holding further strengthens its leading global dental services platform consisting of the pan-European Colosseum Dental Group and the North American Dental Group. With Curaeos, Jacobs Holding's global dental services platform will operate close to 800 clinics with more than 13,000 professionals and generate over EUR 1,5 billion in annual revenue.

Curaeos is a fast-growing vertically integrated European dental services organisation headquartered in Oosterhout, the Netherlands. It provides the full range of high-quality general and specialist dental care under several renowned brands such as Curaeos, DentConnect and DentalCoop. Curaeos operates 186 clinics - 129 clinics in the Netherlands, 24 clinics in Italy, 15 clinics in Germany, 11 clinics in Denmark and 7 clinics in Belgium - as well as 54 labs. Curaeos will become part of Colosseum Dental Group and broaden the Group's footprint to the Netherlands and Belgium while expanding its leadership positions in Denmark, Italy and Germany.

"For Jacobs Holding, this is a significant next step in our strategy that further strengthens our position as the leading global dental services platform. As a truly global provider, we now offer quality dental care in the US and eleven European countries, with top 3 positions in all the markets we operate in. Our expanded size and reach will allow us to further leverage our existing platform and expertise, as well as investing more of our resources in innovation, research, and education. We do not only have the ambition to be the fastest-growing global dental platform but also to be the most innovative one delivering significant value to patients and professionals alike", comments Patrick De Maeseneire, CEO of Jacobs Holding.

