checkAd

Entravision Announces Launch of Real Country Format in Sacramento Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced a format change to its radio station in Sacramento, California. Effective today, Entravision will launch 103.5 FM Real Country featuring 80’s, 90’s and today’s top Country music.

Real Country 103.5 FM primarily targets individuals aged 25-54 based in the greater Sacramento-Roseville area and features top iconic country artists ranging from Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks to music legends like Alabama, Reba McEntire and George Strait. The new format offers a 24-hour talent-filled lineup, beginning with Cactus Dave every morning from 5AM-9AM PT, followed by Shotgun Taylor from 9AM-3PM PT. The afternoon and evening drive will be led by Al Farb from 3PM-9PM PT, followed by Matt Hubbell hosting the overnight listeners from 9PM-5AM PT.

Over the coming months, Real Country 103.5 FM will host a number of specials including: Double Play Weekend airing August 13th to 15th, with double plays of listeners’ favorite artists from the last 50 years; Salute to the Country Music Hall of Fame from September 10th to 12th, celebrating the Country Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees; Country Music Month all October long with a daily tribute to a legendary artist; and Christmas Programming beginning November 25th through Christmas Day.

"We are very excited to introduce Real Country 103.5 FM to Sacramento, a market that has always had a strong appetite for country music," said Nestor Rocha, Entravision’s Vice President of Audio Programming. “It is always our goal to respond to a market’s music preferences by offering formats that have the highest appeal, and we believe Real Country 103.5 FM should ideally meet listener demands.”

“Real Country 103.5 is a classic country format that will provide our advertisers with new opportunities to market to radio listeners,” said Angelica Balderas, SVP of Integrated Marketing Solutions for Entravision Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto, California. “We believe Real Country 103.5 FM will make a strong connection to Sacramento’s country music lovers, an audience which is digitally inclined and has strong purchasing power.”

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in 32 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms, and MediaDonuts, a leader in programmatic digital solutions in Southeast Asia. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Entravision Communications (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entravision Announces Launch of Real Country Format in Sacramento Market Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced a format change to its radio station in Sacramento, California. Effective today, Entravision will launch 103.5 FM Real …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Entravision Communications Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Entravision’s Colorado News Team Wins 22 Emmy Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of MediaDonuts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten