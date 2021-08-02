WidePoint Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday,
August 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Monday, August 16, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: (844) 369-8770
International number: (862) 298-0840
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 30 2021.
Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 42392
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.
Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com
SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657699/WidePoint-Sets-Second-Quarter-2021-C ...
