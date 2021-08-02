checkAd

Loop Industries: Loop Industries and SK global chemical Close $56.5M Strategic Equity Deal, Provide Further Update on Asian Joint Venture to Manufacture 100% Recycled PET Plastic

Loop Industries: Loop Industries and SK global chemical Close $56.5M Strategic Equity Deal, Provide Further Update on Asian Joint Venture to Manufacture 100% Recycled PET Plastic

Loop Industries and SK global chemical Close $56.5M Strategic Equity Deal, Provide Further Update on Asian Joint Venture to Manufacture 100% Recycled PET Plastic

- $56.5 M purchase of new treasury common shares of Loop Industries at $12 per share, pursuant to the agreement announced by the two companies on June 23, 2021

- Joint venture to begin planning phase for first Infinite Loop(TM) facility in Ulsan, South Korea, with a minimum of four manufacturing facilities planned by 2030

- Mr. Jonghyuk Lee appointed to Loop's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop" or "The Company"), a leading innovator in clean technology whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy and SK global chemical Co. Ltd. ("SKGC"), a subsidiary of South Korea's SK Group, announce the closing of a $56.5 million purchase of new treasury common shares of Loop Industries at $12 per share and warrants to purchase common shares, pursuant to the agreement which was announced by the two companies on June 23, 2021. SKGC now owns 10 percent of Loop's common shares.

The strategic partnership between the companies intends to accelerate the commercialization of Loop's technology throughout Asia to supply global CPG brand companies with virgin quality PET resin and polyester fiber made from 100% recycled material. Starting with a first facility in Ulsan, South Korea, expected to begin preparation in 2022, the joint venture intends to build a minimum of four facilities by 2030. Combined, these facilities are expected to process approximately 400,000 tons of PET plastic and polyester fiber waste annually.

