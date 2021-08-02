Electromed, Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference, to be held virtually, on August 10-12, 2021.

Below are the details for Electromed’s group presentation: