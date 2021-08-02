Electromed, Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference
Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference, to be held virtually, on August 10-12, 2021.
Below are the details for Electromed’s group presentation:
- Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
- Time: 10:00am Eastern Time
- Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/elmd/2425544
A link to the webcast also will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s website at:
http://investors.smartvest.com/investor-relations-home/default.aspx.
About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005034/en/
