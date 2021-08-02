checkAd

Chevron Introduces Delo Syn ATF 668, a Fully Synthetic Transmission Fluid Approved and Licensed by Allison Transmission for Transmissions Requiring TES 668

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., today announced the launch of Delo Syn ATF 668, a fully synthetic transmission fluid specifically engineered for Allison heavy duty automatic truck and bus transmissions.

Engineered for longer service life, improved transmission performance, optimal fluid performance and improved clutch operation, Delo Syn ATF 668 is approved and licensed by Allison for transmissions requiring TES 668 and is backwards compatible with TES 389 and TES 295. Manufactured with synthetic base oils and state-of-the-art additives, it is a next-generation fluid for modern Allison transmissions, building and improving on the proven performance of TES 389 and TES 295 fluids.

“We developed Chevron Delo Syn ATF 668 to meet the needs of businesses and municipalities who operate fleets that traditionally rely on vehicles with Allison transmissions,” said Jason Gerig, Chevron Americas Commercial On & Off Highway Sector Manager. “With Delo Syn ATF 668, we are enabling work truck and bus operators to decrease maintenance needs and increase the amount of time a vehicle can remain in operation for critical services to communities.”

Extended Anti-Shudder Durability for Smooth & Steady Operation

Improved transmission performance by providing more than 13 times anti-shudder durability compared to TES 295 fluids, which allows for smoother shifts at low speeds and over a wider temperature range.

Extended Clutch Friction Durability for Consistent Gear Change

Exceptional clutch operation across temperature variations and load sizes as the fluid ages in the transmission under extreme working conditions. Optimal fluid performance enables fast circulation and efficient power transfer in the most demanding conditions and during cold weather start-ups.

Superb Oxidation Performance for Extended Drains

Longer service life and lower maintenance costs enabled by improved anti-wear protection, antioxidation and shear stability over TES 295 fluids. These advantages reduce noise, vibration, harshness, and maintain hardware reliability for extended drain intervals.

Allison has recommended that all current users of TES 295 or 389 fluids begin the transition to an approved TES 668 fluid, and Delo Syn ATF 668 can be mixed with these fluids without the need to change drain intervals, allowing fleets to remain in full operation as they transition to 668 fluids.

Applications

  • Allison transmissions that specify TES 668 fluids
  • All 1000, 2000, 3000, and 4000 series transmissions where TES 295 is specified for extended drain intervals
  • All 1000, 2000, 3000, and 4000 series transmissions where TES 389 is specified for standard oil drain intervals

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a division of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) headquartered in San Ramon, CA. A full line of lubrication and coolant products are marketed through this organization. Select brands include Havoline, Delo and Havoline Xpress Lube. Chevron Intellectual Property LLC owns patented technology in advanced lubricants products, new generation base oil technology and coolants.

2021 Chevron. All rights reserved. All trademarks are property of Chevron Intellectual Property LLC or their respective owners.

