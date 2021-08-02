checkAd

Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 on August 25, 2021

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Snowflake will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on August 25, 2021. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8086935. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry.

The call will also be webcast live on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the Snowflake Investor Relations website.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 187 of the 2020 Fortune 500 as of April 30, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com

