Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 10 Unit Order from St. Moritz Security Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received a 10-unit order from recently signed authorized dealer, St. Moritz Security Services, Inc.

“This order brings the total units we’ve ordered from RAD in just a few months to sixteen,” said Matthew Schwartz, CEO at St. Moritz. “It’s apparent that bringing RAD on as a solution provider was a great decision for us and our clients,” Schwartz concluded.

Specifics of the purchase agreement were not disclosed, but the company confirmed that all ten units ordered are ROSA180 devices. The 10 ROSA180s are scheduled to be deployed at 3 of St. Moritz’ clients, a property management group, a high-end retail center, and a group of cemetery locations in the Midwest.

“Back in April, we anticipated that we’d see great results through this relationship with St. Moritz,” said Jordan Lippel, VP Security Solutions of RAD. “All indications are that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and there’s much more ahead.”

St. Moritz achieved over $110 million in annual revenue in 2020 which ranks them as one of the largest American-owned security companies in the U.S. and in the top 2% of all security companies worldwide. St. Moritz has thirty offices nationwide, and covers the entire U.S. and Canada.

ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA180, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

