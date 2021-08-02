checkAd

Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan and John Wall to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

02.08.2021   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

Anirudh Devgan, president, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Devgan and Wall will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 9, 2021.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 9:00 a.m. PDT on Monday, August 9, 2021. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, September 17, 2021.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

