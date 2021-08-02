Game Your Way With Lunchables This Back-to-School Season

To bring more fun to lunchtime this upcoming school year, Lunchables and Nintendo are teaming up (again!) to not only let kids and adults alike lunch their own way, but also to game their own way.

Build, stack and play exclusive Lunchables challenges for a chance to win a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. (Photo: Business Wire)

From Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, Lunchables lovers have the chance to game their own way with exclusive Lunchables challenges that encourage them to build, stack and play for the chance to win fun prizes, including the ultimate prize of a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. The challenges include a catch challenge, racing challenge and pack-your-own-lunch challenge.

“Powering kids’ creativity and helping them express their individuality is at the heart of everything Lunchables does,” said Katie Hunstad, associate director of marketing at Kraft Heinz. “Through our partnership with Nintendo, the Game Your Way program continues to fuel kids’ imaginations by encouraging them to build, stack and play, not only with their favorite Lunchables, but with these exciting challenges as well.”

Fans will have a chance to win prizes such as Nintendo Switch carrying cases, digital game codes and a pair of Joy-Con controllers. Only one lucky fan will unlock the ultimate Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack worth $1,000.

“With school back in session soon, Nintendo is partnering with Lunchables to bring smiles to families across the country,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Nintendo is cheering kids on at lunchtime and when they're playing Nintendo Switch at home."

Nintendo Switch is a gaming system fans can play together with friends and family anytime, anywhere. It has a vast library of games that many know and love, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Golf: Super Rush, New Pokémon Snap, Miitopia, and Splatoon 2.

To participate in the Game Your Way challenges, scan the QR code found on specially marked Lunchables or visit LunchablesGameYourWay.com and select an exclusive challenge to put your skills to the test for the chance to win a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. Fans also have a chance to win 1 of 750 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs by finding codes inside specially marked Lunchables and seeing if they’re a winner on LunchablesGameYourWay.com, or checking out the Official Rules to learn how to enter for free*. Each prize pack includes a Nintendo Switch system, two digital game codes of choice, and 5,000 My Nintendo Gold Points**.