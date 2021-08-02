checkAd

Game Your Way With Lunchables This Back-to-School Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

To bring more fun to lunchtime this upcoming school year, Lunchables and Nintendo are teaming up (again!) to not only let kids and adults alike lunch their own way, but also to game their own way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005265/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu The Kraft Heinz Company!
Long
Basispreis 35,81€
Hebel 14,74
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 41,07€
Hebel 14,10
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Build, stack and play exclusive Lunchables challenges for a chance to win a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. (Photo: Business Wire)

Build, stack and play exclusive Lunchables challenges for a chance to win a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. (Photo: Business Wire)

From Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, Lunchables lovers have the chance to game their own way with exclusive Lunchables challenges that encourage them to build, stack and play for the chance to win fun prizes, including the ultimate prize of a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. The challenges include a catch challenge, racing challenge and pack-your-own-lunch challenge.

“Powering kids’ creativity and helping them express their individuality is at the heart of everything Lunchables does,” said Katie Hunstad, associate director of marketing at Kraft Heinz. “Through our partnership with Nintendo, the Game Your Way program continues to fuel kids’ imaginations by encouraging them to build, stack and play, not only with their favorite Lunchables, but with these exciting challenges as well.”

Fans will have a chance to win prizes such as Nintendo Switch carrying cases, digital game codes and a pair of Joy-Con controllers. Only one lucky fan will unlock the ultimate Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack worth $1,000.

“With school back in session soon, Nintendo is partnering with Lunchables to bring smiles to families across the country,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Nintendo is cheering kids on at lunchtime and when they're playing Nintendo Switch at home."

Nintendo Switch is a gaming system fans can play together with friends and family anytime, anywhere. It has a vast library of games that many know and love, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Golf: Super Rush, New Pokémon Snap, Miitopia, and Splatoon 2.

To participate in the Game Your Way challenges, scan the QR code found on specially marked Lunchables or visit LunchablesGameYourWay.com and select an exclusive challenge to put your skills to the test for the chance to win a Nintendo Themed Mystery Prize Pack. Fans also have a chance to win 1 of 750 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs by finding codes inside specially marked Lunchables and seeing if they’re a winner on LunchablesGameYourWay.com, or checking out the Official Rules to learn how to enter for free*. Each prize pack includes a Nintendo Switch system, two digital game codes of choice, and 5,000 My Nintendo Gold Points**.

Seite 1 von 2
The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: The Kraft Heinz Company
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Game Your Way With Lunchables This Back-to-School Season To bring more fun to lunchtime this upcoming school year, Lunchables and Nintendo are teaming up (again!) to not only let kids and adults alike lunch their own way, but also to game their own way. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Aug. 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Blends Together Two Iconic Comfort Foods to Create a Limited-Edition Macaroni & Cheese Flavored Ice Cream
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly Squeeze!
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten