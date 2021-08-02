REVOLVE to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the virtual presentation will be available within the “Events and Presentations” section of REVOLVE’s investor relations website at https://investors.revolve.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.