checkAd

Planet’s Commercial Satellite Imagery Data Reveals Critical Geopolitical Developments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

In recent weeks, the power of Planet’s global, daily satellite imagery has been on display across a series of breaking stories in The Washington Post, The New York Times, and National Public Radio (NPR). The international news stories revealed significant developments on China’s missile and nuclear weapon programs that were identified using Planet’s scaled and innovative earth data platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005425/en/

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, is driven by a mission to use space to help life on Earth, in part, by enabling a more transparent world. The company recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company.

In a Washington Post exclusive, experts at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) explained how their team used Planet’s continuous stream of satellite imagery to discover and monitor the construction of hundreds of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos across 700 square miles of remote desert around Yumen, a city in northwestern China. Just three weeks later, nuclear experts at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) identified a second missile silo field in Eastern Xinjiang province, as reported in the New York Times. Together, using Planet’s data and imagery solutions, the two groups identified roughly 230 new silos, allowing for more transparency on this significant expansion of China’s missile infrastructure. At the same time these silo fields were being uncovered, a third group of experts from AllSource Analysis relied on Planet data to confirm construction on a possible new underground tunnel at Lop Nur, a remote Chinese nuclear test site.

These important discoveries could not have been made without the unique, always-on design of Planet’s Dove constellation. Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at MIIS, said, “It would have been impossible to detect and characterize [the Yumen silo field] without high-cadence, wide-area imagery of the kind provided by Planet’s Dove satellites.”

Planet’s unclassified and shareable data set continues to be highly valued by journalists and analysts alike, helping to shed light on important matters around the globe and providing insights that can support positive changes around the world.

“At Planet, we aim to empower journalists and think tanks worldwide, as part of our core mission of enabling greater global transparency. Our teams innovate to ensure Planet provides researchers and customers with high-resolution, continuous and complete views of the world, every day. We are proud that Planet continues to deliver results in unique and impactful ways,” said Will Marshall, Planet co-founder and CEO.

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprised of the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

dMY Technology Group IV Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Planet’s Commercial Satellite Imagery Data Reveals Critical Geopolitical Developments In recent weeks, the power of Planet’s global, daily satellite imagery has been on display across a series of breaking stories in The Washington Post, The New York Times, and National Public Radio (NPR). The international news stories revealed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21NASA Expands Access to Planet Data to All US Federal Civilian Agencies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten