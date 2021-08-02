checkAd

Castellum Announces Award of SeaPort-NxG Contract to Corvus Subsidiary

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that its subsidiary Corvus Consulting has been awarded a prime SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract (#N00178-18-R-7000), an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract (MAC) to provide Engineering and Program Management support services to the U.S. Navy.

SeaPort-NxG is the Navy Department’s electronic platform for acquiring support services in 23 separate areas that include engineering, financial management, and program management. Task orders are competitively solicited, awarded, and managed using this platform. The government estimates that approximately $5 billion in services will be procured over 10 years via orders issued under the SeaPort-NxG multiple award contracts. These MACs have a 2.5-year base period of performance with an additional five year ordering period option.

“This prime contract represents another important step for Corvus as we grow and expand our capabilities among the government / DoD industry, with focus on Navy customers while adding diversity to our legacy Army focused customer base,” said Jim Enicks, CEO of Corvus.

“The focus of Castellum continues to be organic business growth and growth through acquisitions. This Prime contract award provides organic growth opportunities for Corvus and another means by which to team with partners to greatly accelerate a broad-based growth of services,” noted Mark Fuller CEO of Castellum. “The timing of this Prime contract win could not have been more opportunistic as we near the completion of two pending acquisitions for Castellum.”

About Castellum, Inc.  Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV)  is a defense-oriented technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology and software, information warfare, and electronic warfare and engineering services. http://castellumus.com/.  
  
Forward-Looking Statements:  

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.  For the potential cited acquisitions referenced, there is a risk that these acquisitions do not close.

