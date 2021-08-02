Telos Corporation Expands Into Touchless Fingerprinting Capability with Acquisition of Diamond Fortress Technologies

The acquisition adds several new patents to Telos’ library of biometric and digital identity intellectual property. The addition of contactless biometrics technology will enable Telos to better serve the needs of organizations in existing and new markets, including transportation, healthcare and financial services. This acquisition solidifies Telos’ position in an expanding market, with contactless biometrics technology expected to grow from approximately $7 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 20% from 2020 to 2027.

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Diamond Fortress Technologies (DFT), including all patents, and will integrate the ONYX touchless fingerprinting software with Telos’ IDTrust360 platform.

“Enhancing IDTrust360 with ONYX will provide a game-changing licensed technology stack for organizations that are interested in mobile-enabled biometric capture and authentication services,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We believe the acquisition of this patented touchless fingerprinting technology will allow us to eliminate much of the friction involved in biometrics data gathering for identity and access management and to better serve our growing customer base at both the enterprise and consumer levels.”

ONYX is a mobile, touchless biometrics solution that leverages a device’s camera to capture the user’s unique fingerprint, enabling fast and easy collection of fingerprint biometrics. To maintain and expand the ONYX technology, Telos has hired seven current DFT employees, including the key patent holders and employees critical to the growth and expansion of this technology.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and there is no change to Telos’ 2021 financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

