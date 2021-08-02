checkAd

Sema4 to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. On the same day, Eric Schadt, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4, and Isaac Ro, Chief Financial Officer of Sema4, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (844) 631-4065 for domestic callers or (929) 517-0920 for international callers, followed by conference ID: 6887762. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.

About Sema4
Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
investors@sema4.com

Media Contact:
Radley Moss
radley.moss@sema4.com

 





