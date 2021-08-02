Sema4 to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on Monday, August 16, 2021. On the same day, Eric Schadt, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4, and Isaac Ro, Chief Financial Officer of Sema4, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021. Interested parties may access the live teleconference by dialing (844) 631-4065 for domestic callers or (929) 517-0920 for international callers, followed by conference ID: 6887762. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.