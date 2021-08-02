checkAd

Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Funds will support charitable organizations that offer programs focused on developing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills in underserved populations in the Twin Cities community.

Coloplast announced today that between now and December 2022 it is awarding $150,000 in grants to nonprofits in the Twin Cities. The goal is to help address inequities and bring about positive change in the lives of underrepresented members of the Twin Cities community, specifically people of color (BIPOC). Through this new program $50,000 will go toward a strategic partnership with one local nonprofit. Additional grant dollars will also be available via Coloplast’s new community grant program, which will award grants to Twin Cities-based charitable organizations that offer programs focused on developing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills in youth and adult groups.

“Coloplast is committed to being an active and meaningful participant in our local community,” said Manu Varma, President at Coloplast. “We recognize there is a critical need in the Twin Cities, especially among underserved and underrepresented members of our BIPOC communities. With our North American headquarters located in North Minneapolis, we want to help create lasting and impactful ways to bring about positive change. We will do that by partnering with and supporting organizations that help develop the next generation of healthcare industry professionals in the Twin Cities.”

The new community engagement program includes two components: a strategic, year-long partnership with one local Twin Cities nonprofit and a new community grant program. Through the new strategic community partnership program, Coloplast has selected The Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities, awarding the organization $50,000, which will fund its Academic Success programming at the Jerry Gamble Club, located in North Minneapolis. In addition, Coloplast employees will volunteer at the Club and youth at the Club will have access to Coloplast via various opportunities throughout the year. This strategic community partnership will run through December 2022.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities are incredibly honored to partner with Coloplast in building and enhancing the STEM skills of young people in North Minneapolis,” said Terryl Brumm, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. “Strong STEM programming develops the critical thinking, problem solving, decision-making, and technology literacy skills necessary for our youth to succeed in the 21st century.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program Funds will support charitable organizations that offer programs focused on developing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills in underserved populations in the Twin Cities community. Coloplast announced today that between now …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board