Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program

Coloplast announced today that between now and December 2022 it is awarding $150,000 in grants to nonprofits in the Twin Cities. The goal is to help address inequities and bring about positive change in the lives of underrepresented members of the Twin Cities community, specifically people of color (BIPOC). Through this new program $50,000 will go toward a strategic partnership with one local nonprofit. Additional grant dollars will also be available via Coloplast’s new community grant program, which will award grants to Twin Cities-based charitable organizations that offer programs focused on developing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills in youth and adult groups.

“Coloplast is committed to being an active and meaningful participant in our local community,” said Manu Varma, President at Coloplast. “We recognize there is a critical need in the Twin Cities, especially among underserved and underrepresented members of our BIPOC communities. With our North American headquarters located in North Minneapolis, we want to help create lasting and impactful ways to bring about positive change. We will do that by partnering with and supporting organizations that help develop the next generation of healthcare industry professionals in the Twin Cities.”

The new community engagement program includes two components: a strategic, year-long partnership with one local Twin Cities nonprofit and a new community grant program. Through the new strategic community partnership program, Coloplast has selected The Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities, awarding the organization $50,000, which will fund its Academic Success programming at the Jerry Gamble Club, located in North Minneapolis. In addition, Coloplast employees will volunteer at the Club and youth at the Club will have access to Coloplast via various opportunities throughout the year. This strategic community partnership will run through December 2022.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities are incredibly honored to partner with Coloplast in building and enhancing the STEM skills of young people in North Minneapolis,” said Terryl Brumm, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. “Strong STEM programming develops the critical thinking, problem solving, decision-making, and technology literacy skills necessary for our youth to succeed in the 21st century.”