AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, introduced its newest product innovation: Breakfast Bars, a line of warm, high protein egg-based bars unlike any other in the refrigerated aisle.

Inspired by nostalgic comfort foods, the latest pasture-raised innovation from Vital Farms is a line of warm, egg-based bars, perfect for a convenient snack or breakfast

Breakfast Bars are indulgent, bite-sized comfort food reminiscent of classic weekend breakfast dishes like broccoli and cheddar quiche or sausage casserole. Made with high quality, recognizable ingredients including Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs, pasture-raised cheese, humanely raised meats, and vegetables, with no added sugar, artificial flavors, colors, gums, fillers, or preservatives, the refrigerated bars can be heated in the microwave in 60 seconds for a convenient snack or quick meal any time of day.

“We’ve learned that many consumers are ‘cooking fatigued’, opting to eat several snack-sized meals a day or enjoying breakfast foods at unconventional times,” said Meghan Shookman, Senior Director of Innovation, Vital Farms. “They want convenience and food they can feel good about—whether that’s the comfort of a warm snack, tastes of nostalgic flavors, or the confidence that the food they’re eating is ethically produced, with people, animals, and the planet in mind.”

Each 3 oz. Breakfast Bar is packed with 7-14 grams of protein, is under 200 calories and 20% of each packaging wrapper is made with post-consumer recycled materials. The four savory flavor combinations include:

Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Hash Browns : golden hash browns, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese are folded into pasture-raised eggs for a bite-sized breakfast bake.

: golden hash browns, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese are folded into pasture-raised eggs for a bite-sized breakfast bake. Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese with a Pastry Crust : a fluffy layer of pasture-raised eggs with broccoli florets and gooey cheddar cheese are baked atop a flaky pastry crust to mimic a mini quiche.

: a fluffy layer of pasture-raised eggs with broccoli florets and gooey cheddar cheese are baked atop a flaky pastry crust to mimic a mini quiche. Sausage & Cheddar Cheese with a Cheese Crust : breakfast sausage crumbles, sharp cheddar cheese and pasture-raised eggs on a parmesan cheese crust is the perfect keto-friendly, handheld casserole.

: breakfast sausage crumbles, sharp cheddar cheese and pasture-raised eggs on a parmesan cheese crust is the perfect keto-friendly, handheld casserole. Southwest Fire Roasted Corn with Sweet Potato: shredded sweet potatoes, fire roasted corn, poblano peppers, and chipotle seasoning mixed with pasture-raised eggs yield a snackable bar with a kick.

Breakfast Bars are now available at Kroger locations nationwide and will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and other retailers beginning August 16. For more information on Breakfast Bars, visit: vitalfarms.com/pasture-raised-breakfast-bars.

About Vital Farms:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites, breakfast bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide.

