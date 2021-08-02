Gevo Adds Jaime Guillen to Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today the appointment of Jaime Guillen to its Board of Directors. Mr. Guillen is a Managing Partner at Faros Infrastructure Partners LLC, an investment firm with offices in United Kingdom, United States and Mexico. Mr. Guillen is also the Head of Asset Management for Mexico Infrastructure Partners and has approximately 30 years of experience in equity investments, project finance, project development, commercial contract negotiations, and company operations in a variety of sectors including energy, transport, natural resources, private equity and fund management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Guillen worked for major international firms including as Chief Executive Officer of Alterra Partners, Managing Director for Bechtel Enterprises and as a Vice President of Bechtel Financing Services. Mr. Guillen currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF), a Toronto-based publicly listed company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America.



"I am very pleased to announce Jaime’s appointment to the board," said Dr. Patrick Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings significant expertise in the areas of infrastructure development, investment, financing and operations experience globally, which is highly relevant to Gevo as we continue the development of our Net-Zero and other projects."