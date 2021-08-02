Gevo Adds Jaime Guillen to Board of Directors
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today the appointment of Jaime Guillen to its Board of Directors. Mr. Guillen is a Managing
Partner at Faros Infrastructure Partners LLC, an investment firm with offices in United Kingdom, United States and Mexico. Mr. Guillen is also the Head of Asset Management for Mexico Infrastructure
Partners and has approximately 30 years of experience in equity investments, project finance, project development, commercial contract negotiations, and company operations in a variety of sectors
including energy, transport, natural resources, private equity and fund management. Earlier in his career, Mr. Guillen worked for major international firms including as Chief Executive Officer of
Alterra Partners, Managing Director for Bechtel Enterprises and as a Vice President of Bechtel Financing Services. Mr. Guillen currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Polaris
Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF), a Toronto-based publicly listed company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America.
"I am very pleased to announce Jaime’s appointment to the board," said Dr. Patrick Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings significant expertise in the areas of infrastructure development, investment, financing and operations experience globally, which is highly relevant to Gevo as we continue the development of our Net-Zero and other projects."
About Gevo
Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full life cycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their life cycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low-carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.
