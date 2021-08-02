checkAd

Patient Access Solutions Has Opened and is Managing New Center in Long Island, N.Y.

FOREST HILLS, NY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare industry, proudly announces that through their management group, PASHealth Management Companies, NY Inc., they have opened and will be managing effective August 2, 2021, the new Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY.  

The new office space supports the company’s growth strategy. Patient Access Solutions’ recent acquisition of telamentalhealth.com, as well as the protocols that will be delivered in the new Center, will accelerate the company’s growth.

The new office is expected and projected to generate sales in excess of $5,000,000 in its first year.

As stated in the earlier press release this year, these treatments that the Center will offer, in conjunction with TMS Therapies, Stem Cell therapy, Psychology services and IV based vitamin therapy, will be the treatment of patients with anxiety and depression, using Ketamine therapy.

This Center will specialize in modalities relevant to anxiety and depression, PTSD and other brain related symptoms. Using new technologies and therapies in the area of neuro informatics, the Center will strive to be a “Center of excellence.”

Additional information to follow in the coming months regarding other growth and revenue opportunities.

About Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov. 

