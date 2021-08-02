checkAd

Karolina Zygmantaitė appointed Chief Financial Officer of Maxima Grupė

Karolina Zygmantaitė is replacing Vitalij Rakovski as Chief Financial Officer of Maxima Grupė. Vitalij Rakovski is also recalled from the board of Maxima Grupė. The following Board members elected on October 14, 2020 will continue working at the Board of Maxima Grupė: Jolanta Bivainytė, Mantas Kuncaitis, Tomas Rupšys, Petar Petrov Pavlov, Edvinas Volkas and Arūnas Zimnickas.

"I would like to thank Vitalij Rakovski for his contribution to the rapid growth of Maxima Grupė and securing new sources of financing. I am glad that Karolina Zygmantaitė joins our finance team. Her energy and broad view will contribute to the further sustainable development of the group,” says Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Maxima Grupė.

"I am very happy to join the finance team of Maxima Grupė. I am inspired by companies that are not afraid to change, therefore I take on this responsibility with new energy,” says Karolina Zygmantaitė, the new CFO of Maxima Grupė.

Karolina Zygmantaitė joined the Vilniaus Prekyba company group a year ago, and recently she was acting as Chief of Staff at Maxima Grupė. She is experienced in financial auditing and leading corporate finance teams.

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:

Edita Maslauskaitė
Maxima Grupė, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability
edita.maslauskaite@maximagrupe.eu





