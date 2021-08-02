checkAd

NVIDIA Advances Instant AI with North American Availability of Base Command Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Enterprises Can Supercharge Digital Biology, Natural Language Understanding, Autonomous Vehicle and AI Development by Renting Immediate Access to Hosted NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the North American availability of NVIDIA Base Command Platform, a hosted AI development hub that provides enterprises with instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides.

First announced with early access in May, Base Command Platform is now available for rent in monthly increments to North American customers who are ready to advance their AI capabilities with the record-breaking performance of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers provided through optimized AI workflow software.

Base Command Platform is remotely hosted by digital infrastructure leader Equinix, and is the first NVIDIA-powered hybrid cloud offering available through the NVIDIA AI LaunchPad partner program. It is ideal for enterprises with large-scale, multiuser and multi-team AI workflows that want to quickly move AI projects from prototypes to production without the costs and complexity introduced by data gravity.

“As enterprise AI adoption grows, so does demand for faster access to the world-leading infrastructure offered by NVIDIA and our partners,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “Base Command Platform makes it easy for enterprises to instantly access the power of an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD to accelerate the AI and data science development lifecycle.”

AI Innovation at Adobe
Among Base Command Platform’s early access customers is Adobe, which is exploring how the solution can enable its researchers and data scientists to work simultaneously on shared accelerated computing resources to speed up the development of new AI-powered software features and applications.

“Base Command Platform offers an easy onboarding experience for AI developers,” said Abhay Parasnis, CTO and chief product officer at Adobe. “Our team is exploring the potential of Base Command Platform to simplify the machine learning development workflow.”

Network of Partners
Base Command Platform is supported by a wide network of partners, including leaders in storage, digital infrastructure and machine learning tools:

  • NetApp provides an integrated data management solution that gives Base Command Platform customers access to high-performance storage that meets the performance requirements for accelerated AI computing.
  • Equinix, an NVIDIA AI LaunchPad program partner, operates more than 220 data centers across five continents and supports Base Command Platform’s North American availability.
  • Weights & Biases, a leading provider of machine learning developer tools, is now offering MLOps software for Base Command Platform, including features for experiment tracking, data versioning and model visualization.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NVIDIA Advances Instant AI with North American Availability of Base Command Platform Enterprises Can Supercharge Digital Biology, Natural Language Understanding, Autonomous Vehicle and AI Development by Renting Immediate Access to Hosted NVIDIA DGX SuperPODSANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NVIDIA today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board