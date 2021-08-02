NVIDIA Advances Instant AI with North American Availability of Base Command Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the North American availability of NVIDIA Base Command Platform , a hosted AI development hub that provides enterprises with instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides.

Enterprises Can Supercharge Digital Biology, Natural Language Understanding, Autonomous Vehicle and AI Development by Renting Immediate Access to Hosted NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD

First announced with early access in May, Base Command Platform is now available for rent in monthly increments to North American customers who are ready to advance their AI capabilities with the record-breaking performance of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers provided through optimized AI workflow software.

Base Command Platform is remotely hosted by digital infrastructure leader Equinix, and is the first NVIDIA-powered hybrid cloud offering available through the NVIDIA AI LaunchPad partner program. It is ideal for enterprises with large-scale, multiuser and multi-team AI workflows that want to quickly move AI projects from prototypes to production without the costs and complexity introduced by data gravity.

“As enterprise AI adoption grows, so does demand for faster access to the world-leading infrastructure offered by NVIDIA and our partners,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “Base Command Platform makes it easy for enterprises to instantly access the power of an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD to accelerate the AI and data science development lifecycle.”

AI Innovation at Adobe

Among Base Command Platform’s early access customers is Adobe, which is exploring how the solution can enable its researchers and data scientists to work simultaneously on shared accelerated computing resources to speed up the development of new AI-powered software features and applications.

“Base Command Platform offers an easy onboarding experience for AI developers,” said Abhay Parasnis, CTO and chief product officer at Adobe. “Our team is exploring the potential of Base Command Platform to simplify the machine learning development workflow.”

Network of Partners

Base Command Platform is supported by a wide network of partners, including leaders in storage, digital infrastructure and machine learning tools: