checkAd

Sorrento Receives FDA Authorization to Start Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Proprietary, "Off-the-Shelf", Allogeneic anti-CD38 DAR-T (Dimeric Antigen Receptor-T) Cell Therapy to Treat Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

  • First allogeneic, off-the-shelf anti-CD38 DAR-T cell therapy cleared for Phase 1 clinical trial in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.
  • CD38 DAR-T is the first allogeneic, off-the-shelf clinical-stage cellular therapy product candidate based on Sorrento’s proprietary Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR) – T cell platform.
  • DAR-T product candidates enabled by Sorrento’s proprietary KOKI technology offer potential advantages over conventional Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) – T cell therapies, including improved target specificity and functionality, which may reduce potential undesirable side effects and toxicity.
  • Sorrento has built a product pipeline of over a dozen potential DAR-T cell product candidates targeting hematologic and solid tumors using its proprietary KOKI engineering and manufacturing approach, paving the way for the rapid advancement of DAR-T product candidates into clinical testing.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that the FDA has authorized Sorrento’s IND application for the Phase 1 clinical testing of its allogeneic anti-CD38 Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR) - T Cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The proprietary CD38 DAR-T cell therapy candidate demonstrated strong cytotoxic activity in preclinical studies. DAR-T product candidates are produced using Sorrento’s proprietary, non-viral knockout-knockin (KOKI) technology, which potentially allows for improved specificity, stability and potency, and enables an off-the-shelf treatment approach, thereby eliminating the need for patients to undergo leukapheresis and undesirable treatment delays to perform cell harvesting, manufacturing and release prior to treatment for each individual cancer patient.

Sorrento’s KOKI-enabled DAR-T platform uses DAR-modified T cells from a normal healthy donor which are engineered to be specific to the cell surface marker of interest, in this case CD38, a clinically validated antigen in myeloma, to target tumor cells. The combination of KOKI and DAR-T technologies offers potential advantages over conventional CAR-T therapies, including removing the ability for DAR-expressing T cells to illicit undesired immune reaction to the cancer patient, thereby reducing or eliminating the possibility of graft versus host disease (GvHD) following treatment. Additionally, once DAR-T cells are manufactured, they can be stored at the clinic site, allowing patients to be screened and treated within days. This is compared to existing approved CAR-T therapies, which typically require 6-8 weeks of screening, cell production and qualification before a patient can receive treatment. Because of this timeframe, it is not unusual for cancer patients to no longer be eligible for CAR-T treatment due to disease progression. Also, autologous CAR-T cells pose several manufacturing challenges, including issues that relate to quality control and single-lot-release, and often do not meet the release criteria following the manufacturing process. DAR-T technology is designed to potentially provide a significant advancement to the timeliness and potency of treatments for patient populations who have already undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy and are suffering from persistent disease.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sorrento Receives FDA Authorization to Start Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Proprietary, "Off-the-Shelf", Allogeneic anti-CD38 DAR-T (Dimeric Antigen Receptor-T) Cell Therapy to Treat Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma First allogeneic, off-the-shelf anti-CD38 DAR-T cell therapy cleared for Phase 1 clinical trial in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.CD38 DAR-T is the first allogeneic, off-the-shelf clinical-stage cellular therapy product candidate based on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board