Sorrento Receives FDA Authorization to Start Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Proprietary, "Off-the-Shelf", Allogeneic anti-CD38 DAR-T (Dimeric Antigen Receptor-T) Cell Therapy to Treat Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

First allogeneic, off-the-shelf anti-CD38 DAR-T cell therapy cleared for Phase 1 clinical trial in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

CD38 DAR-T is the first allogeneic, off-the-shelf clinical-stage cellular therapy product candidate based on Sorrento’s proprietary Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR) – T cell platform.

DAR-T product candidates enabled by Sorrento’s proprietary KOKI technology offer potential advantages over conventional Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) – T cell therapies, including improved target specificity and functionality, which may reduce potential undesirable side effects and toxicity.

Sorrento has built a product pipeline of over a dozen potential DAR-T cell product candidates targeting hematologic and solid tumors using its proprietary KOKI engineering and manufacturing approach, paving the way for the rapid advancement of DAR-T product candidates into clinical testing.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that the FDA has authorized Sorrento’s IND application for the Phase 1 clinical testing of its allogeneic anti-CD38 Dimeric Antigen Receptor (DAR) - T Cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The proprietary CD38 DAR-T cell therapy candidate demonstrated strong cytotoxic activity in preclinical studies. DAR-T product candidates are produced using Sorrento’s proprietary, non-viral knockout-knockin (KOKI) technology, which potentially allows for improved specificity, stability and potency, and enables an off-the-shelf treatment approach, thereby eliminating the need for patients to undergo leukapheresis and undesirable treatment delays to perform cell harvesting, manufacturing and release prior to treatment for each individual cancer patient.

Sorrento’s KOKI-enabled DAR-T platform uses DAR-modified T cells from a normal healthy donor which are engineered to be specific to the cell surface marker of interest, in this case CD38, a clinically validated antigen in myeloma, to target tumor cells. The combination of KOKI and DAR-T technologies offers potential advantages over conventional CAR-T therapies, including removing the ability for DAR-expressing T cells to illicit undesired immune reaction to the cancer patient, thereby reducing or eliminating the possibility of graft versus host disease (GvHD) following treatment. Additionally, once DAR-T cells are manufactured, they can be stored at the clinic site, allowing patients to be screened and treated within days. This is compared to existing approved CAR-T therapies, which typically require 6-8 weeks of screening, cell production and qualification before a patient can receive treatment. Because of this timeframe, it is not unusual for cancer patients to no longer be eligible for CAR-T treatment due to disease progression. Also, autologous CAR-T cells pose several manufacturing challenges, including issues that relate to quality control and single-lot-release, and often do not meet the release criteria following the manufacturing process. DAR-T technology is designed to potentially provide a significant advancement to the timeliness and potency of treatments for patient populations who have already undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy and are suffering from persistent disease.