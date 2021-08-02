checkAd

The European Central Bank has issued permission for Algimantas Gaulia to become a member of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas

The European Central Bank on 30 July 2021 informed Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) that it had issued a permit to Algimantas Gaulia to hold the position of a member of the Management Board of the Bank.

Algimantas Gaulia was elected by the Bank's Supervisory Council to the Bank's Management Board on 6 May 2021, and, as noted in the decision, he will only take up his duties as a member of the Management Board with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Algimantas Gaulia is considered to be a member of the Management Board of the Bank from 30 July 2021.

Additional information:
Jurgita Simanavičiūtė
Head of HR
jurgita.simanaviciute@sb.lt, +370 5 203 2263





