Anghami & Addmind to Launch Anghami Lab, An Innovative Entertainment Concept to be Available in Major Cities Starting in Dubai & Riyadh

JV to Merge Digital, Live and Experiential Entertainment and Content Creation Exclusive to Anghami

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its historic listing on NASDAQ New York via proposed merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company, a special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ:VMAC), Anghami, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest music platform, announced today the launch of an innovative entertainment venue named “Anghami Lab” in the heart of Dubai, to be followed by KSA’s vibrant capital Riyadh and other major cities.



Anghami has partnered with Addmind (“Addmind”), the region’s market leader in hospitality, operating nine leading brands such as White, Iris and Clap across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Qatar and London, to launch the new concept. Anghami Lab will be the first to combine both online and offline worlds, bridging digital and traditional entertainment. The venue will feature a Lounge, Stage and Studio where creators can experiment by co-creating music inspired by both Arabic and international cultures to be performed in the venue. The resulting music will be made available exclusively on Anghami. The app itself will provide unique features complementing both experiences. The cuisine served at Anghami Lab will be a fusion of Arabic and international recipes, embodying the essence of Anghami and providing an international taste with an Arabic flavor.

Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, commented: “We are excited to partner with Addmind to create this unique, transformational experience for our users. Addmind is a leading expert in conceptualizing and operating hospitality spaces, and this is a great opportunity to further reinforce the value we provide digitally to be converged offline in a unique user-to-guest experience.”

The first venue will open in Dubai in early 2022. Following the Dubai location, Anghami Lab will launch in Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Beirut and other global cities such as London, New York and Los Angeles.

Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind, added: “Anghami is more than just a streaming platform, they have elevated the value of the music industry in the Middle East as a whole – Anghami Lab is an amazing and unique concept that embodies our rich Arab culture with an international twist, which we are thrilled to bring to fruition and scale.”

Anghami recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.