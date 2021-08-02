Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.