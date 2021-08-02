checkAd

Fortitude Gold Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

Autor: Accesswire
02.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced the timing of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a gold …

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced the timing of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Conference Call

Fortitude Gold's CEO Mr. Jason Reid will host the conference call Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Topics of discussion will include second quarter results and an update on current operations. The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website.

Q&A

Following Mr. Reid's opening remarks, the Company will host a question and answer (Q&A) session.

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern (9:00 AM Mountain)

There are two ways to join the conference call:

To join the conference via webcast and to view presentation slides, please click on the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2640/42406.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details:

Toll Free: 877-407-8031

International: 201-689-8031

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

Contact:

Greg Patterson
719-717-9825
greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com
www.Fortitudegold.com

SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657937/Fortitude-Gold-Announces-Second-Quar ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortitude Gold Announces Second Quarter Conference Call COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced the timing of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Fortitude Gold is a gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Peninsular Malaysia Assets Acquisition Complete
Elizabeth Geophysical Survey Highlights Scale Potential
Commercialization of Petroteq's Technology Has Been Verified by Reputable Third-Party Engineering ...
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
SUIC Midas Is Setting up a Trust Fund to Handle the Payback Fund Receipts From Overseas Merchants ...
African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
IJJ Corporation (OTC:IJJP) OTCIQ Update and News on eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...