Cornerstone Building Brands to Acquire Cascade Windows, Deepens Residential Product Offering

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has reached an agreement to acquire Cascade Windows (“Cascade”) for a cash purchase price of $245 million. Cascade is a leading independent manufacturer of energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors serving the residential new construction and repair and remodel markets. Headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington, Cascade has approximately 800 employees at six manufacturing and three distribution locations across the West and Pacific Northwest.

"Cascade is an excellent strategic fit for our Company and advances our strategy to grow in the large, deep residential windows market,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, the acquisition expands our manufacturing presence across the rapidly growing west coast region and enhances our tailored solutions offering for our customers. I look forward to welcoming our new teammates from Cascade to the Cornerstone Building Brands family.”