Wish Continues to Bolster Senior Leadership Team With Appointment of Chief Product Officer

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the appointment of Tarun Jain, former product leader from Google, to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer. Mr. Jain will report directly to Wish Founder and CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, effective immediately.

Wish Appoints Tarun Jain as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Jain will lead Wish’s product organization and build out a product strategy and roadmap that applies creativity, utilizes advanced technologies and aligns with the Company’s strategic goals.

“Tarun is a talented product manager with a wealth of industry experience across the ecommerce, payments, ads and user growth space, as well as data and analytics,” said Wish Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. “He will play a vital role in the evolution of our existing products, while also driving the development of innovative new products and revenue streams to fuel further growth.”

Most recently, Mr. Jain was Director of Product Management at Google since 2017 where he incubated and led the development of Discovery Ads, bringing inspirational and engaging commercial ad experiences to YouTube, Gmail and Discover. Before joining Google, Mr. Jain served as Senior Director of Product Management and Head of Product (Ads) at Flipkart where he played a key role driving customer growth through a series of personalization and merchandising solutions. He also led the development of several innovative payment solutions, further enhancing business performance.

Mr. Jain also previously served as Group Product Manager for Commerce, Media and Ads at Twitter and Senior Product Manager Lead for the Bing search engine. He holds an M.B.A. from the Indian School of Business and a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology.

“Wish has redefined the mobile shopping experience by building a product that is fun, entertaining and accessible to everyone,” said Mr. Jain. “I’m excited to be joining at this moment in Wish’s journey and look forward to working with the team to further develop products that are customer centric, rooted in innovation and drivers of future growth for the business.”

Mr. Jain’s appointment follows the recent announcement in July which announced the appointment of Farhang Kassaei, formerly a Senior Director at Google, to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer, as Wish continues to strengthen its senior leadership team.