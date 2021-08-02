CDW Announces Acquisition of Focal Point Data Risk

“Helping our customers leverage technology to protect their most critical data is core to our mission,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “Adding Focal Point’s array of security consulting, customer workforce skills development and professional services capabilities expands CDW’s services portfolio and enhances our ability to address risks posed by malicious cyber threats and cyber workforce shortages, while helping customers successfully navigate shifting data protection laws.”

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology services and solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Focal Point Data Risk, a leading provider of cybersecurity services with customers across a diverse set of industries.

Focal Point is a leading U.S.-based cybersecurity services firm working with key security technology providers to address customer priorities – including those in the most highly regulated and complex industries such as government, financial services and healthcare. Focal Point brings an expert team with deep capabilities in today’s most important cybersecurity domains, from identity and access management to cloud security to DevSecOps. With complementary customer relationships and with security as a top focus area for CDW customers, this acquisition expands our ability to support the full technology lifecycle for our customers.

“For our customers and coworkers, joining CDW creates a meaningful opportunity to build a world that is secure by design and protected by default,” said Brian Marlier, chief executive officer, Focal Point. “More than ever, our customers need us to mitigate risk as they progress their digital journey. Focal Point and CDW are well-aligned with shared values and a reputation for exceeding customer expectations.”

“With the Focal Point team joining forces with CDW, our intent is clear – to deliver the industry’s best customer experience as we use our unparalleled expertise to protect our customers today and in the future,” said Andy Eccles, senior vice president, Integrated Technology Solutions, CDW. “As we focus increasingly on a cloud-first approach with our customers, it’s essential that we deliver identity management and data protection services which support the full technology lifecycle.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Focal Point is not expected to have a material impact on CDW’s 2021 Non-GAAP earnings per share.

