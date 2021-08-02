DGAP-News Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5), (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052
|
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16
April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to
stabilisation measures
Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
In connection with the initial public offering of shares in
Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2; WKN: A3CSAE; ticker symbol: MRX),
Greifswalder Straße 156, 10409 Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on Friday, 02 July 2021 and was discontinued on 30 July 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:
Begin of stabilisation measures: 02 July 2021,
End of stabilisation measures: 30 July 2021,
Trading venue: XETA (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).
Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:
|
Date
(dd.mm.yyyy)
|Low
|High
|02.07.2021
|24.0000
|25.0000
|05.07.2021
|24.0400
|25.0000
|06.07.2021
|24.5600
|25.0000
|07.07.2021
|24.6000
|25.0000
|08.07.2021
|24.5000
|24.9400
|09.07.2021
|24.6600
|24.9400
|12.07.2021
|24.5200
|24.8000
|13.07.2021
|24.5000
|24.7000
|14.07.2021
|24.4000
|24.6800
|15.07.2021
|24.4400
|24.7000
|16.07.2021
|24.3200
|24.6000
|19.07.2021
|23.5800
|24.5000
|20.07.2021
|22.9800
|24.5000
|21.07.2021
|24.1000
|24.5000
|22.07.2021
|24.2200
|24.4800
|23.07.2021
|23.6000
|24.2800
|26.07.2021
|23.2400
|23.8200
|27.07.2021
|23.0200
|24.1000
|28.07.2021
|23.0000
|23.8000
|29.07.2021
|23.0000
|24.0000
|30.07.2021
|23.9000
|25.0000
During the stabilisation period referred to above, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 1,956,521 shares.
