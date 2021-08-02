checkAd

DGAP-News Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5), (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5), (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2), (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 (news with additional features)

02.08.2021 / 15:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

 

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) lit. (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
 

Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

In connection with the initial public offering of shares in

Mister Spex SE (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2; WKN: A3CSAE; ticker symbol: MRX),

Greifswalder Straße 156, 10409 Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on Friday, 02 July 2021 and was discontinued on 30 July 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:

Begin of stabilisation measures: 02 July 2021,

End of stabilisation measures: 30 July 2021,

Trading venue: XETA (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).

Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:

Date
(dd.mm.yyyy) 		Low High
02.07.2021 24.0000 25.0000
05.07.2021 24.0400 25.0000
06.07.2021 24.5600 25.0000
07.07.2021 24.6000 25.0000
08.07.2021 24.5000 24.9400
09.07.2021 24.6600 24.9400
12.07.2021 24.5200 24.8000
13.07.2021 24.5000 24.7000
14.07.2021 24.4000 24.6800
15.07.2021 24.4400 24.7000
16.07.2021 24.3200 24.6000
19.07.2021 23.5800 24.5000
20.07.2021 22.9800 24.5000
21.07.2021 24.1000 24.5000
22.07.2021 24.2200 24.4800
23.07.2021 23.6000 24.2800
26.07.2021 23.2400 23.8200
27.07.2021 23.0200 24.1000
28.07.2021 23.0000 23.8000
29.07.2021 23.0000 24.0000
30.07.2021 23.9000 25.0000
 

During the stabilisation period referred to above, stabilisation was carried out in respect of a total number of 1,956,521 shares.

Disclaimer

