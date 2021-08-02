checkAd

Wesana Health Announces Listing on OTCQB Venture Market

Trading to begin August 2nd, 2021 under the symbol “WSNAF”

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, is please to announce that the company has received approval from the OTC Markets to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) as of August 2nd, 2021 under the ticker symbol “WSNAF”. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker “WESA”.

The OTCQB is a US based active trading platform recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB enables entrepreneurial and growth stage companies to build shareholder value and trading liquidity by providing better access to US investors.

“Given the amount of US investor interest we have received in our business, we see this OTCQB listing as an important milestone in our development as a public company,” commented Daniel Carcillo, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wesana Health. “The OTCQB listing will increase the visibility of Wesana to US investors by allowing them to trade in US dollars through their existing brokerages in addition to improving overall liquidity as we look to grow our global shareholder base.”

The Company has also received eligibility from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) for electronic clearing and settlement, streamlining the process of trading the Company’s shares in US markets.

About Wesana
Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to trading in the Wesana Health’s securities, the development and focus of the Company’s business, the benefits of trading on the OTCQB and the benefits of DTC eligibility. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance regarding the participation in, or success of, partnerships or collaborative research or that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company’s business objectives and strategic plans.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Keenan Gentry
Email: IR@wesanahealth.com
Phone: 773-236-7972

Media Contact:
Nick Opich / Annie Graf
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: Wesana@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1206 / 786-390-2644

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Daniel Carcillo, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (773) 236-7972





