Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for August

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 15:15  |  36   |   |   

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for August.

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 49 touch points in the U.S. with plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive

Skyfire (August 1st), A young scientist (Hannah Quinlivan) invents a cutting-edge volcanic warning system and returns to the tropical island where her mother tragically died, hoping she can prevent future deaths. The island is now home to the world's only volcano theme park and resort, the brainchild of its reckless owner Jack (Jason Isaacs). Chaos soon erupts when the once dormant volcano starts to rumble. It’s a battle with nature to get off the island while fiery death and destruction rains down from the mountain.

Dragged Across Concrete (August 1st), Once two overzealous cops (Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn) get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation.

Bent (August 1st), In this searing crime-thriller, a discredited cop (Karl Urban) hunting for his partner’s killer accidentally uncovers a deadly government conspiracy tied to a woman’s car-bomb murder.

Colonia (August 1st), In the heat of the 1973 Chilean military coup, a young woman's (Emma Watson) desperate search for her abducted boyfriend (Daniel Brühl) draws her into the infamous Colonia Dignidad, an ex-Nazi cult from which no one has ever escaped. Inspired by true events.

Redemption (August 1st), A damaged ex-special forces soldier (Jason Statham) navigating London's criminal underworld seizes an opportunity to assume another man's identity.

Darktide (August 1st), A traumatized shark expert (Halle Berry) must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman (Oliver Martinez) on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as "Shark Alley."

Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board