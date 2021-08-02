Genius Brands’ Series “Rainbow Rangers” Rapidly Growing Across Broadcast Platforms Worldwide

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc.’s (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) hit animated series, Rainbow Rangers, is growing its viewership dramatically across multiple media worldwide, including its anchor platform Kartoon Channel! in the U.S., as well as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Direct, HBO Max, Nickelodeon Latin America, and China’s largest broadcaster, CCTV, among others.

“It takes time for a brand to establish itself, but we are clearly seeing that this is now occurring with Rainbow Rangers across multiple-platforms, including the recent release of season one on Netflix, where the series cracked the Top 10 of children’s programs for the first time, and is consistently a top performer in Netflix categories such as 'Girls Take the Lead,' 'Everyone’s Watching,' and 'Exciting TV Shows.' At the same time, we are witnessing adoption across a growing base of broadcasters, including the launch of Rainbow Rangers on Paramount Plus network on August 18th,” stated Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel! & EVP of Business Development at Genius Brands.

The broadcast success corresponds with the development of a new 2022 retail program with master toy partner, Never Wrong Toys. The retail program is based on a broad range of preschool products, initially focused in the toy category. The launch is planned to coincide with the world premiere of season three of Rainbow Rangers, exclusively on Kartoon Channel!

“The recent success of Rainbow Rangers reminds me of the early trajectory of Strawberry Shortcake, which started with Hasbro Toys, but moved to Bandai Toys, and Playmates, where it eventually drove a highly successful, multi-billion dollar global licensing program,” noted Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “We are taking a page from the Strawberry Shortcake playbook, with Emmy Award-winning producer Mike Maliani of that property leading the production of Rainbow Rangers in season three, introducing a twist in the new season—the addition of a scent in the storyline! Not unlike Strawberry Shortcake where all the dolls and products were scented strawberry, the dolls and products coming forth from Rainbow Rangers will be scented as well. We believe this will be a huge driver in the girls’ product category.”