Sky Harbour LLC, a Developer of Private Aviation Infrastructure, to Become a Public Company Through a Combination with Yellowstone Acquisition Company

Sky Harbour LLC (“SHG”), a developer of private aviation infrastructure focused on building, leasing and managing business aviation hangars, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: YSAC, YSACU and YSACW) (“Yellowstone”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) (“Boston Omaha”). Upon closing of the business combination, SHG will become a publicly traded company, and it is expected that its common stock will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange. Tal Keinan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SHG, will continue to lead the business post-transaction. The combined company will have an implied pro forma equity market value of approximately $777 million at closing.

Sky Harbour addresses the general and pervasive deficit in business aviation hangar infrastructure across much of the United States. The company develops campuses of business aviation hangars, leases them to corporate, private and government flight departments on a long-term basis, and manages the campuses, providing essential services to its tenants.