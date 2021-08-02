Sky Harbour LLC, a Developer of Private Aviation Infrastructure, to Become a Public Company Through a Combination with Yellowstone Acquisition Company
Sky Harbour LLC (“SHG”), a developer of private aviation infrastructure focused on building, leasing and managing business aviation hangars, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: YSAC, YSACU and YSACW) (“Yellowstone”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) (“Boston Omaha”). Upon closing of the business combination, SHG will become a publicly traded company, and it is expected that its common stock will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange. Tal Keinan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SHG, will continue to lead the business post-transaction. The combined company will have an implied pro forma equity market value of approximately $777 million at closing.
Sky Harbour addresses the general and pervasive deficit in business aviation hangar infrastructure across much of the United States. The company develops campuses of business aviation hangars, leases them to corporate, private and government flight departments on a long-term basis, and manages the campuses, providing essential services to its tenants.
Boston Omaha, through one of its subsidiaries, has agreed to provide $55 million of financing in support of the transaction, which will be funded prior to the closing of the business combination, assuming SHG successfully raises at least $80 million in a private activity bond offering. This additional equity investment will initially be directly into SHG, and upon the successful consummation of the business combination will convert into 5,500,000 shares of the post-combination public company’s Class A common stock, at a price of $10 per share. In the event the business combination is not consummated, Boston Omaha’s investment will remain as Series B Preferred units of SHG. In addition, the parties will seek to raise additional funding to support the business combination through a private placement investment (“PIPE”) to be consummated at the closing of the transaction of $100 million. In addition to the $138 million raised in Yellowstone’s initial public offering and held in trust and the $55 million financing, Boston Omaha has agreed to provide to SHG a backstop valued at up to an additional $45 million through the purchase of additional shares of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10 per share if needed to meet the minimum investment condition of $150 million in cash and securities to SHG at the closing.
