Boston Omaha Corporation to Invest in Sky Harbour LLC, a Developer of Private Aviation Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 15:22  |  47   |   |   

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) (“Boston Omaha”) today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a series of agreements to invest at least $55 million in Sky Harbour LLC (“SHG”) in support of the proposed business combination between SHG and Yellowstone Acquisition Company (“Yellowstone”) (NASDAQ: YSAC, YSACU and YSACW) , a special purpose acquisition company in which a subsidiary of Boston Omaha serves as sponsor. Yellowstone today has separately publicly announced its entry into an equity purchase agreement with SHG (the “Equity Purchase Agreement”) in connection with the proposed business combination. Boston Omaha’s $55 million equity investment will be funded prior to the closing of the business combination to help provide financial support for SHG’s proposed private activity bond financing, assuming SHG raises at least $80 million in such bond financing. This additional equity investment will initially be directly into SHG, and upon the successful consummation of the business combination, will convert into 5,500,000 shares of the post-combination public company’s Class A common stock, at a price of $10 per share. In the event the business combination is not consummated, Boston Omaha’s investment will remain as Series B Preferred units of SHG. In addition, the parties will seek to raise additional funding to support the business combination through a private placement investment (“PIPE”) to be consummated at the closing of the transaction of $100 million. In addition to the $138 million raised in Yellowstone’s initial public offering and held in trust and the $55 million financing, Boston Omaha has agreed to provide to SHG a backstop valued at up to an additional $45 million through the purchase of additional shares of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10 per share if needed to meet the minimum investment condition of $150 million in cash and securities to SHG at the closing.

SHG develops private aviation infrastructure focused on building, leasing and managing business aviation hangars.

SHG today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Yellowstone . Upon closing of the business combination, Sky Harbour will become a publicly traded company, and it is expected that its common stock will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange. Tal Keinan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SHG, will continue to lead the business post-transaction. The combined company will have an implied pro forma equity market value of approximately $777 million at closing.

