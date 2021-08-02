checkAd

AeroFarms Co-Founder & CEO David Rosenberg to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Chat Series on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 2:30 pm ET. The topic will be "Introduction to AeroFarms – The Technology-enabled Controlled Environment Agriculture Leader." Registration for the live event is limited, but the presentation may be accessed at any time after the event for replay.

David Rosenberg, AeroFarms Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Blanchard, AeroFarms Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Fireside Chat Series hosted by Shawn Severson, Head of ClimateTech and Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. The topic of the Fireside Chat is a review of the Company’s differentiated technological platform that enables the rapid scale-up of the business in the coming years.

The presentation is open to all investors and will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at www.aerofarms.com and on the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited, but the presentation may be accessed at any time after the event for replay.

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

