NSAV AND SBC INVESTOR RELATIONS UNVEIL DYNAMIC BLOCKCHAIN STRATEGY FOR THE COMING YEAR

NSAV DIRECTOR AND BITMART EXCHANGE MANAGING PARTNER, MR. YUEN WONG, RELEASES VIDEO UPDATE TO SHAREHOLDERS

London, England, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced, in conjunction with the support of SBC Investor Relations, Inc., its dynamic blockchain strategy and outlook for the coming year. In May, the Company announced its entrance into the massive multi-billion-dollar Chinese blockchain market. NSAV and its team of blockchain pioneers, will now commence operations in North America, the world’s largest blockchain market. Businesses in North America have recognized the potential of blockchain technology in delivering enhanced customer experiences and therefore have started adopting the technology to develop business applications. Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ will navigate with NSAV’s management and partners to enter the North American blockchain market. SBC Investor Relations’s research team believes the market outlook for blockchain is extremely strong and believes NSAV’s business direction will be benefit from this dynamic momentum.

Additionally, recent research indicates that the global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.3% during 2020–2025. The increasing need for simplifying the business processes and need for supply chain management applications integrated with the blockchain technology will drive the overall blockchain market. Based on these indicators, NSAV’s management believes the Company’s future in the blockchain sector looks very promising.

The managements of SBC Investor Relations, Inc. and NSAV would like to thank all NSAV shareholders for their continued support, loyalty and trust. It is truly appreciated.

NSAV also announced that its Director and Bitmart Exchange Managing Partner, Mr. Yuen Wong’s video update to shareholders has just been released. The video can be accessed at the link below.

https://youtu.be/2cFAA1D_wVA

As one of the founders of Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com , Mr. Wong helped guide BitMart in becoming a premier global digital asset trading platform, with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24 hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.