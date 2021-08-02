checkAd

WRAP Announces New VR Training Platform Powered by Amazon Web Services

Wrap Reality will utilize AWS GovCloud (US) for Service, Delivery, and Storage

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support Wrap Reality through AWS GovCloud (US). AWS will provide consulting and advisory services to support Wrap Reality’s complex technology initiatives, assistance in developing and executing our product roadmap, and streamline access to AWS subject matter experts.

“Following several months of planning and discussion, Wrap Reality worked with AWS to deliver our Virtual Reality (VR) training platform to law enforcement, built on AWS GovCloud (US),” said Tom Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President of WRAP Technologies. “As WRAP continues to map out our vision for enhancing law enforcement training with Wrap Reality, choosing a collaborator with extensive support and government approved cloud services was a key decision. AWS brings a wealth of knowledge to Wrap Reality along with infrastructure and cloud services that are proven in the industry. Wrap Reality enhances its capabilities by working with AWS. AWS has experience managing sensitive state and local government data and systems with AWS GovCloud (US).”

“Events in 2020 have underlined how law enforcement must adapt and innovate fast to unforeseen challenges as well as the importance of trust and transparency. WRAP Reality’s fully-immersive experience allows training of real-time scenarios that address the priorities of today’s communities. AWS is proud to assist by providing services to WRAP that innovate on training and create a better future of policing,” says AWS Justice and Public Safety (JPS) leader Ryan Reynolds.

The relationship with AWS provides the framework for development, training, and collaboration to support next-generation applications that have the scalability, resiliency, and security AWS offers. It will assist WRAP in accelerating innovation and the development of strategic initiatives. These initiatives will bring the most advanced cloud-native services to WRAP clients, improving the flow of information and providing a better experience for law enforcement agencies.

