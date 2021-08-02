checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fuchs Petrolub SE - Q2: strong sales, weak margins

Fuchs posted Q2 results with acceleration in organic sales, while the gross margin was pressured from raw material price inflation and delayed pass on to its customers.

 

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fuchs Petrolub SE - Q2: strong sales, weak margins Fuchs posted Q2 results with acceleration in organic sales, while the gross margin was pressured from raw material price inflation and delayed pass on to its customers. Meanwhile, given positive business development in H1, the group raised its full-year guidance, which is positive. Although raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to pressure margins in H2, the group expects strong sales momentum to continue in H2 due to persistent demand and price increases, which should drive profits in the year.

