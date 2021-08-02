AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fuchs Petrolub SE - Q2: strong sales, weak margins
Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG02.08.2021, 15:27 | 19 | 0 |
Fuchs posted Q2 results with acceleration in organic sales, while the gross margin was pressured from raw material price inflation and delayed pass on to its customers.
Fuchs posted Q2 results with acceleration in organic sales, while the gross margin was pressured from raw material price inflation and delayed pass on to its customers.
