Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Guernsey, 2 August 2021

Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has today purchased 3,651 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €6.165 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")