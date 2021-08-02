Volta Finance Limited Director/PDMR Shareholding
Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)
Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Guernsey, 2 August 2021
Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has today purchased 3,651 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €6.165 per share.
Each director receives 30% of his Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.
The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")
- Paul Meader, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,030 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr
Meader & persons closely associated with Mr Meader will have an interest in 45,045 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the issued shares of the Company;
- Paul Varotsis, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 721 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr
Varotsis will have an interest in 210,644 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.58% of the issued shares of the Company;
- Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 876 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr
Le Page will have an interest in 39,029 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.11% of the issued shares of the Company;
- Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 773 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction,
Mr Harrison will have an interest in 22,560 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the issued shares of the Company;
- Dagmar Kershaw, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 251 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the settlement of this transaction, Ms
Kershaw will have an interest in 251 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.001% of the issued shares of the Company;
