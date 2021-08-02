checkAd

Medical Sensors Market worth $3.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Sensor Type (Pressure, Temperature, Blood Oxygen, Image, Flow Sensor), End-use Product, Medical Procedure (Invasive, Non-invasive), Device Classification, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Medical Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026 period. The rapid growth of the global medical sensors market is attributed to some of the driving factors such as the increasing adoption of sensors in portable and connected medical devices, growing elderly population and increasing life expectancy, rising demand for wearable medical devices, surging adoption of IoT-based medical devices, burgeoning expenditure on healthcare and accelerating demand for ventilators due to COVID – 19.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=372

Flow sensors to hold the largest market share in the medical sensors market during the forecast period

Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, there has been a surge in demand for ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and respiratory devices, as these devices are used to assist COVID-19 patients suffering from breathing problems and reduced blood oxygen levels. This sudden increase in the demand has led to a rise in the demand for flow sensors that are used in these devices.

Patient monitoring devices to hold the largest market share in the medical sensors market during the period 2021 and 2026

The integration of patient monitoring devices with smartphones and wireless devices has led to the increased adoption of remote monitoring systems, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, ambulatory wireless EEG recorders, and ambulatory event monitors. The growing awareness about advanced medical devices among people, along with the development of innovative and advanced patient monitoring devices that are capable of real-time monitoring, enables healthcare professionals and users to take preventive measures before the severity of the illness is intensified.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Sensors Market worth $3.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Medical Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Sensor Type (Pressure, Temperature, Blood Oxygen, Image, Flow Sensor), End-use Product, Medical Procedure …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Biodiesel Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Castellum Aktiebolag announces a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden ...
Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to ...
Facevalue Launches Pan European Online Factoring Solution For SMEs
Esports Market Size to Reach USD 5,199.8 Million in 2028 | Increasing Number of Live Esports ...
Dense Air Acquires New Spectrum To Build Neutral Host Shared Wireless Networks in Australia
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...