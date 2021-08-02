PAVmed to Hold Business Update Conference Call on August 12, 2021

To access the conference call, U.S.-based listeners should dial 877-407-3982 and international listeners should dial (201) 493-6780. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name “PAVmed, Inc. Business Update Conference Call” to join. Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via webcast may do so by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.pavmed.com .

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that the Company will host a business update conference call on Monday, August 12, 2021, at 4:30 PM EDT. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company’s near-term milestones and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss second quarter 2021 financial results.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from within the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from outside the U.S. To access the replay, all listeners should provide the following pin number: 13720826. The webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.pavmed.com.

About PAVmed Inc., Lucid Diagnostics Inc. and Veris Health Inc.

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device. Its GI Health division also includes the complementary EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology. Its Minimally Invasive Interventions division markets its CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.