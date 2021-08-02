checkAd

Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $346 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Africa Command’s Life-Saving Operations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division was awarded a contract to provide personnel recovery and casualty evacuation services (PR/CASEVAC) for U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and partner nations. The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services task order, issued by the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center under the General Services Administration, has a one-year base period with four one-year options and a total potential value of $346 million.

“We understand the importance of PR/CASEVAC, particularly to the continuing U.S. strategic presence in Africa,” said Garry Schwartz, president of Technical Solutions’ Defense and Federal Solutions business group. “As a retired Marine with first-hand experience in the Horn of Africa, I recognize the unique challenges of the region and what this service means to the commanders and soldiers on the ground. We are honored to support life-saving operations for our nation’s service members.”

HII will provide a variety of aircraft and operational support services for USAFRICOM, including planning, management, maintenance, logistics and airlift/airdrop services and emergency medical care. HII’s support will help reduce evacuation response and transport times, improve program efficiency and maximize survival rates of personnel within the east Africa area of operations.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make. This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Disclaimer

