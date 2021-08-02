The event will also be broadcast live on verbLIVE, VERB’s livestream ecommerce platform. Up to 250 shareholders will be permitted to suggest questions to the Host in real time through verbLIVE

The event will be broadcast from LOFT100 Studios where the national television and radio program, “The Big Biz Show” is produced and will be recorded for replay on national TV and radio stations and on VERB’s YouTube and social media channels

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the SaaS leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will hold a fireside chat for investors on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be a featured presentation of Bob “Sully” Sullivan’s Big Biz Show, and will be hosted by Trish Hunt, acclaimed keynote speaker, corporate strategist, career coach, and host of the upcoming national television program “The Hunt.” It will be broadcast from LOFT100 Studios and recorded for replay on national TV and radio stations, including 100 million homes on BizTelevision Network via Time Warner Cable, ATT U-Verse and Cox Communications, YouTOO America Television Network, and iHeart Radio, among others, as well as on VERB’s YouTube and other social media channels beginning on Friday, August 6, 2021.

This is a first-of-its-kind event demonstrating an expanded use of VERB’s livestream ecommerce platform verbLIVE which is ushering in the new era of clickable livestream video shopping. During Ms. Hunt’s interview of VERB’s CEO, she will select questions posted by investors using the live chat feature of verbLIVE. Participation in the live chat through verbLIVE will be limited to the first 250 registered attendees who log-in to the event.

VERB CEO Fireside Chat on Big Biz Show and verbLIVE Hosted by Trish Hunt

Event Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Event Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

Livestream Registration: Link

“I am truly excited to showcase this new application of verbLIVE for this livestreamed shareholder event,” said Mr. Cutaia. “This demonstrates the virtually unlimited potential and addressable market implications of our new livestreaming platform, even beyond the enormous global ecommerce market opportunity. verbLIVE gives anyone the ability to broadcast a fun, social, entertaining interactive experience for viewers, all of whom can click on-screen icons created by the host right in the livestream video, to instantly purchase products and services, download brochures or product information, and even open product videos, among many other easily customizable interactive features. I am looking forward to engaging with Trish Hunt and our greatly expanded community of shareholders.”