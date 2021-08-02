Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Details Its Acquisition of Royal Costino LLC and Outlines Next Acquisition of Mining Processing Facility in Peru

Royal Costino LLC generated over $28 million in revenues for 10 months between 2019 and 2020 but delayed operations due to Covid. This acquisition completes the first step of the first phase of our two mining acquisitions. Royal Costino LLC is exploring numerous other mining opportunities for future acquisitions.

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) provides details of its recently announced acquisition of Royal Costino LLC. Royal Costino LLC was acquired as our wholly owned subsidiary which has been operational since 2013. Anthony Cappaze has been appointed President of our new Mining Division. Anthony Cappaze is responsible for processing and exporting over 100,000 ounces of gold over the last three years that were sold at an average of $1,500 per ounce.

Royal Costino LLC is in the process of acquiring a mining processing facility existing in the southern district of Peru. This acquisition will significantly enhance revenue generation for Royal Costino LLC going forward. The acquisition is set to close the week of August 9. This mining processing facility is currently operational with licenses and permits to process 50tons per day, the facility currently generates $150 per ton just processing ore. The Royal Costino LLC acquisition will maximize the mining processing facility’s capacity to scale up to process 300 tons of ore per day which equates to approximately $45,000 per day in estimated revenues. The facility’s net expenses are estimated at $550 per day for personnel and operational expenses based on a six-day workweek.

Royal Costino LLC’s primary business is exporting, producing, and the buying and selling of precious metals. The company can more than handle the extraction of gold, silver, and copper in excess of $100 million USD annually; this has already been achieved by the Royal Sovereign Costino under the management of Mr. Cappaze and his strong management team of engineers, geologists, and security.

Mr. Anthony Cappaze is the Founder and CEO of Royal Sovereign Costino. Mr. Cappaze has been a Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse since its inception in 1991. Mr. Cappaze has served as President of Trinity Group, an investment advisory company, since 1998. From 1983 to 1998, he was Regional Manager, New York, and New Jersey, for Northern Telecom. Prior to that, from 1975 to 1983, he served as Eastern U.S. Regional Vice President, Computer Marketing and Sales, at United Telecom.